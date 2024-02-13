A FAMILY THAT LOVES FOOD

I've been cooking for and feeding people since I was a kid. Working in restaurants, writing about food and wine, and starting Semolina Artisanal Pasta, my pasta business, are all manifestations of my love for connecting with people through food. Ferrazzani's Pasta & Market is the fullest expression of this desire. It's a neighborhood shop where we share of ourselves and nourish our neighbors with old-fashioned hospitality and Italian-inpsired deliciousness. We hope you enjoy.





-Leah Ferrazzani