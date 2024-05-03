Ferrazzani's Pasta & Market 1976 Lincoln Avenue
DELI
Sandwich
- Sandwiches$15.00Out of stock
Italian sandwiches with California flare. We start with exceptional ingredients and keep it simple so that they shine! $15.00 Each Mortadella Olympia Provisions Mortadella, Gioia Cheese Co. Straciatella, Pistachio Pesto Artichoke Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Gioia Cheese Co. Straciatella, Pistachio Pesto Prosciutto Prosciutto di Parma, Gioia Cheese Co. Mozzarella Fresca, Walnut Spread Salami Fra'Mani Salami Calabrese, Taleggio, Arugula, Calabrian Chili Butter Chickpea Garlicky Chickpea Spread, Pickled Fennel, Pecorino Toscano
Italian sandwiches with California flare. We start with exceptional ingredients and keep it simple so that they shine! $15.00 Each Mortadella Olympia Provisions Mortadella, Gioia Cheese Co. Straciatella, Pistachio Pesto Artichoke Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Gioia Cheese Co. Straciatella, Pistachio Pesto Prosciutto Prosciutto di Parma, Gioia Cheese Co. Mozzarella Fresca, Walnut Spread Salami Fra'Mani Salami Calabrese, Taleggio, Arugula, Calabrian Chili Butter Chickpea Garlicky Chickpea Spread, Pickled Fennel, Pecorino Toscano
Drinks
- Casamara Club Alta$3.79
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Alta tastes like an NA Negroni and is the perfect complement to our Mortadella sandwich.
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Alta tastes like an NA Negroni and is the perfect complement to our Mortadella sandwich.
- Casamara Club Sera$3.79
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Sera's grapefruit, rhubarb and spice character makes it a favorite.
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Sera's grapefruit, rhubarb and spice character makes it a favorite.
- Casamara Club Onda$3.79
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Onda's dominant profile is lemon and sage.
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Onda's dominant profile is lemon and sage.
- Casamara Club Como$3.79
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Como has hints of licorice and mint that make you feel like you're in the Dolamites.
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Como has hints of licorice and mint that make you feel like you're in the Dolamites.
- Pellegrino Aranciata$2.50
Sweet orange sparkling water.
Sweet orange sparkling water.
- Pellegrino Limonata$2.50
Sweet sparkling lemonade.
Sweet sparkling lemonade.
- Pellegrino$3.75
A bottle of bubbly water when nothing else will do.
A bottle of bubbly water when nothing else will do.
- Lyre's Amalfi Spritz Can$5.50Out of stock
Whether you're looking for an NA aperitivo or something to go with your sandwich, these spritzes from Lyre's taste like the real thing with none of the alcohol because they use real Prosecco grapes!
Whether you're looking for an NA aperitivo or something to go with your sandwich, these spritzes from Lyre's taste like the real thing with none of the alcohol because they use real Prosecco grapes!
- Lyre's Amalfi Spritz 4-Pack$22.50Out of stock
Whether you're looking for an NA aperitivo or something to go with your sandwich, these spritzes from Lyre's taste like the real thing with none of the alcohol because they use real Prosecco grapes!
Whether you're looking for an NA aperitivo or something to go with your sandwich, these spritzes from Lyre's taste like the real thing with none of the alcohol because they use real Prosecco grapes!
- Lyre's NA Prosecco Can$5.50Out of stock
All the festive qualities of Prosecco with none of the alcohol. Uses real Prosecco grapes.
All the festive qualities of Prosecco with none of the alcohol. Uses real Prosecco grapes.
- Lyre's NA Prosecco 4-Pack$22.50Out of stock
All the festive qualities of Prosecco with none of the alcohol. Uses real Prosecco grapes.
All the festive qualities of Prosecco with none of the alcohol. Uses real Prosecco grapes.
- Ghia (500ml)$48.99Out of stock
Ghia's original NA aperitivo. It's bright and bitter and slightly herbal.
Ghia's original NA aperitivo. It's bright and bitter and slightly herbal.
- Casamara Club Alta 4-Pack$15.00
- Casamara Club Como 4-Pack$15.00
- Casamara Club Sera 4-Pack$15.00
- Casamara Club Onda 4-Pack$15.00
- Acqua Panna Still$3.75
Sides
- Torres Truffle Potato Chips$5.00
Addictive truffle goodness.
Addictive truffle goodness.
- Torres Olive Oil Potato Chips$5.00
Crunchy and just the right amount of salt.
Crunchy and just the right amount of salt.
- Torres Pimenton Potato Chips$5.00
Crunchy chips dusted with slightly spicy Spanish paprika.
Crunchy chips dusted with slightly spicy Spanish paprika.
- Panzanella$12.50Out of stock
A delicious panzanella made with roasted tomatoes, English peas, focaccia, fresh mozzarella, rosemary, oregano, olive oil and red wine vinegar.
A delicious panzanella made with roasted tomatoes, English peas, focaccia, fresh mozzarella, rosemary, oregano, olive oil and red wine vinegar.
Fresh Pasta
- Fresh Bucatini$12.50/lb
One of my all-time favorite pasta shapes, the name bucatini comes from the Italian word bucato, which means pierced. Its straw-like shape allows for a thicker pasta that doesn't take forever to cook, and a little hole for all of your sauce to seep into. Our bucatini is a small diameter, making it less unwieldy to eat!
One of my all-time favorite pasta shapes, the name bucatini comes from the Italian word bucato, which means pierced. Its straw-like shape allows for a thicker pasta that doesn't take forever to cook, and a little hole for all of your sauce to seep into. Our bucatini is a small diameter, making it less unwieldy to eat!
- Fresh Spaghetti$12.50/lb
For some, spaghetti is synonymous with pasta, and it makes sense since it accounts for two-thirds of global pasta production. Ours is extra long, for extra twirling, and has a wonderful tooth.
For some, spaghetti is synonymous with pasta, and it makes sense since it accounts for two-thirds of global pasta production. Ours is extra long, for extra twirling, and has a wonderful tooth.
- Fresh Linguine$12.50/lb
Not quite flat and not quite round, linguine is a versatile long pasta shape that goes really well with seafood: think linguine alla vongole. It's name means "little tongues," and is a cousin to bavette and trenette, if you find a recipe that calls for those.
Not quite flat and not quite round, linguine is a versatile long pasta shape that goes really well with seafood: think linguine alla vongole. It's name means "little tongues," and is a cousin to bavette and trenette, if you find a recipe that calls for those.
- Fresh Cavatelli$12.50/lb
Found all over the Italian south, Cavatelli evolved from the flour-and-water gnocco that have been made at home since medieval times. Wonderfully dense and chewy, it's worth experimenting with the typical sauce bianco and turnip greens come winter.
Found all over the Italian south, Cavatelli evolved from the flour-and-water gnocco that have been made at home since medieval times. Wonderfully dense and chewy, it's worth experimenting with the typical sauce bianco and turnip greens come winter.
- Fresh Malfadine$12.50/lb
You'll never get tired of these long, ruffled ribbons named for Princess Mafalda. Malfadine with Bolognese is not traditional, but oh so good. Or try it with the Chinese Laundry Kitchen Dan Dan sauce, crushed peanuts, cilantro and your favorite protein.
You'll never get tired of these long, ruffled ribbons named for Princess Mafalda. Malfadine with Bolognese is not traditional, but oh so good. Or try it with the Chinese Laundry Kitchen Dan Dan sauce, crushed peanuts, cilantro and your favorite protein.
- Fresh Fiorentini$12.50/lb
We love this pasta's ruffly edges and twisting turns. It captures sauce incredibly well, wether you cook is a la Mozza with guanciale, tomatoes and spicy peppers, or with shredded butternut squash and sage, like this recipe from Bon Appetit.
We love this pasta's ruffly edges and twisting turns. It captures sauce incredibly well, wether you cook is a la Mozza with guanciale, tomatoes and spicy peppers, or with shredded butternut squash and sage, like this recipe from Bon Appetit.
- Fresh Calamarata$12.50/lbOut of stock
**Special order item. Visit our website to pre-order if out of stock. Sometimes called Mezze Paccheri, Calamarata are so named because they look like calamari rings. And their similarity to that seafood, make them the perfect shape for seafood dishes.
**Special order item. Visit our website to pre-order if out of stock. Sometimes called Mezze Paccheri, Calamarata are so named because they look like calamari rings. And their similarity to that seafood, make them the perfect shape for seafood dishes.
- Fresh Tonnarelli$12.50/lbOut of stock
**Special order item. Visit our website to pre-order if out of stock. Also known as spaghetti alla chitarra, this noodle is thicker than our traditional spaghetti and square-shaped. Tonnarelli is fantastic with the Roman sauces--cacio e pepe, alla gricia, carbonara--but because of its diameter can also be subbed for Udon in an Italian spin on some recipes.
**Special order item. Visit our website to pre-order if out of stock. Also known as spaghetti alla chitarra, this noodle is thicker than our traditional spaghetti and square-shaped. Tonnarelli is fantastic with the Roman sauces--cacio e pepe, alla gricia, carbonara--but because of its diameter can also be subbed for Udon in an Italian spin on some recipes.
- Fresh Capellini$12.50/lbOut of stock
**Special order item. Visit our website to pre-order if out of stock. Keep it simple when you're cooking capellini, also known as angel hair. The fine strands cook fast (just 30 seconds) and are sublime with butter and garlic or lemon and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Let the pasta shine!
**Special order item. Visit our website to pre-order if out of stock. Keep it simple when you're cooking capellini, also known as angel hair. The fine strands cook fast (just 30 seconds) and are sublime with butter and garlic or lemon and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Let the pasta shine!
- Fresh Lasagnette$14.00/lbOut of stock
**Special order item. Visit our website to pre-order if out of stock. When the weather cools, I crave comfort. And few things are more comforting to me than lasagna. Our lasagnette are ruffled ribbons of semolina and water, so those of you on plant-based diets can partake too. Try making our Bolognese or Mushroom-Lentil Bolognese recipe, and layering it between the sheets!
**Special order item. Visit our website to pre-order if out of stock. When the weather cools, I crave comfort. And few things are more comforting to me than lasagna. Our lasagnette are ruffled ribbons of semolina and water, so those of you on plant-based diets can partake too. Try making our Bolognese or Mushroom-Lentil Bolognese recipe, and layering it between the sheets!
- Tagliatelle$15.00/lbOut of stock
Fresh Tagliatelle. Thursdays only!
Fresh Tagliatelle. Thursdays only!
Dried Pasta
- Organic Pasta Mista (5#)$15.00Out of stock
Pasta mista is an Italian homemaker's tradition. A mix of "leftover" pastas, ideal for use in soups and stews. This is a 5-pound bag that may include: strozzapreti, rigatoni, ditalini, fusilli, conchiglie, conchiglie pastina, macaroni, penne rigate, campanelle and reginetti.
Pasta mista is an Italian homemaker's tradition. A mix of "leftover" pastas, ideal for use in soups and stews. This is a 5-pound bag that may include: strozzapreti, rigatoni, ditalini, fusilli, conchiglie, conchiglie pastina, macaroni, penne rigate, campanelle and reginetti.
- Organic Misfit Pasta (5#)$21.00Out of stock
Clogged dies, drying flaws, testing new shapes...we run into occasional problems. The resulting pastas are imperfect but delicious. So we sell them for less! We obviously aim for perfection, so misfits are rare. Get them while you can.
Clogged dies, drying flaws, testing new shapes...we run into occasional problems. The resulting pastas are imperfect but delicious. So we sell them for less! We obviously aim for perfection, so misfits are rare. Get them while you can.
- Organic Macaroni$8.99
While Macaroni is a generic term in Italy that refers to all pasta products, in the U.S. it's synonymous with the elbow kind of Mac 'n' Cheese fame. But these aren't ordinary elbows. Their thicker wall, and bronze-drawn surface give them incomparable texture. Flavor and nostalgia. Does it get any better?
While Macaroni is a generic term in Italy that refers to all pasta products, in the U.S. it's synonymous with the elbow kind of Mac 'n' Cheese fame. But these aren't ordinary elbows. Their thicker wall, and bronze-drawn surface give them incomparable texture. Flavor and nostalgia. Does it get any better?
- Organic Ditalini$8.99
Ditalini is a tiny little tube that gets its name from the Italian ditale, meaning thimble. It has been around since the 1800s. Perfect floating in broth, or in heartier soups and stews, they have a great chew and won't fall off your spoon. We love it in pasta e fagioli (pasta fazool) or pasta and lentils. Or try them as a substitute for couscous or even done risotto-style.
Ditalini is a tiny little tube that gets its name from the Italian ditale, meaning thimble. It has been around since the 1800s. Perfect floating in broth, or in heartier soups and stews, they have a great chew and won't fall off your spoon. We love it in pasta e fagioli (pasta fazool) or pasta and lentils. Or try them as a substitute for couscous or even done risotto-style.
- Organic Penne Rigate$8.99
Endlessly versatile, Penne Rigate is a "quill" shaped pasta can stand up to baking, tossing with your favorite chunky sauce (Puttanesca, anyone?) and creamy sauces alike.
Endlessly versatile, Penne Rigate is a "quill" shaped pasta can stand up to baking, tossing with your favorite chunky sauce (Puttanesca, anyone?) and creamy sauces alike.
- Pasta Sampler$26.99Out of stock
Pick your three favorite certified organic, California-made Semolina pastas, and we'll do the rest. Perfect for host/hostess gifts, office gifts, your favorite foodie or anyone who likes pasta!
Pick your three favorite certified organic, California-made Semolina pastas, and we'll do the rest. Perfect for host/hostess gifts, office gifts, your favorite foodie or anyone who likes pasta!
- Organic Rigatoni$8.99
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's hearty rigatoni is the perfect cut for baked pasta dishes and meaty ragus., and we especially love it for the classic Roman pastas: alla Gricia, Carbonara, all'Amatriciana and Cacio e Pepe.
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's hearty rigatoni is the perfect cut for baked pasta dishes and meaty ragus., and we especially love it for the classic Roman pastas: alla Gricia, Carbonara, all'Amatriciana and Cacio e Pepe.
- Organic Fusilli$8.99
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's Fusilli is a perennial favorite. This corkscrew shape is extremely versatile and captures sauces on its axes. Try it with spicy red sauces, with veggies and pine nuts or sausage and and a simple pasta from homegrown tomatoes.
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's Fusilli is a perennial favorite. This corkscrew shape is extremely versatile and captures sauces on its axes. Try it with spicy red sauces, with veggies and pine nuts or sausage and and a simple pasta from homegrown tomatoes.
- Organic Strozzapreti$8.99
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's strozzapreti is a scroll-like shape that traditionally comes from Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, but there are also versions from Southern Italy. It's beloved among our customers for its versatility, wonderful al dente texture and ability to capture sauce. Try with hearty sugos and ragus.
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's strozzapreti is a scroll-like shape that traditionally comes from Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, but there are also versions from Southern Italy. It's beloved among our customers for its versatility, wonderful al dente texture and ability to capture sauce. Try with hearty sugos and ragus.
- Organic Conchiglie Pastina$8.99
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's original, smaller shells. This one is perfect for soups and pasta salads and macaroni and cheese.
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's original, smaller shells. This one is perfect for soups and pasta salads and macaroni and cheese.
- Organic Conchiglie$8.99
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's medium sized shell. I love this one as a substitute for orecchiette, with crumbly fennel sausage a long-cooked broccoli.
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's medium sized shell. I love this one as a substitute for orecchiette, with crumbly fennel sausage a long-cooked broccoli.
Pantry
Tinned Fish
- Cantabrian Anchovies$15.99
I love the anchovies from Spain's Cantabrian coast--they are among the best in the world. Siesta's are MSC-certified as sustainable, picked at their pick and preserved in olive oil so that you can taste them at their best. Serve on a crusty Bub & Grandma's baguette with really good butter.
I love the anchovies from Spain's Cantabrian coast--they are among the best in the world. Siesta's are MSC-certified as sustainable, picked at their pick and preserved in olive oil so that you can taste them at their best. Serve on a crusty Bub & Grandma's baguette with really good butter.
- Tuna in Olive Oil$14.00
Sustainably line caught through pole fishing to preserve the flavor and texture of the tuna while ensuring the seabed is not damaged. Meticulously cleaned and packed in organic olive oil, this bonito is a culinary classic from Spain. Characterized by its exquisite flavor and incomparable soft texture, its versatility is unmatched; eat it straight from the tin, mix it into a salad or onto a bocadillo. Its rich flavor and nutritional properties will leave you with the sensation of a true Mediterranean diet.
Sustainably line caught through pole fishing to preserve the flavor and texture of the tuna while ensuring the seabed is not damaged. Meticulously cleaned and packed in organic olive oil, this bonito is a culinary classic from Spain. Characterized by its exquisite flavor and incomparable soft texture, its versatility is unmatched; eat it straight from the tin, mix it into a salad or onto a bocadillo. Its rich flavor and nutritional properties will leave you with the sensation of a true Mediterranean diet.
- Sardines in Olive OIl$12.00
Flaky and tender, these sardines melt in your mouth and encapsulate the taste of the sea. Sustainably caught off the coast of Galicia, Spain, these wild, all natural, bone-in scale-free sardines are hand packed individually in organic extra virgin olive oil with a touch of sea salt. This conserva is not only packed with flavor, but nutrients like iron, protein and omega 3. An authentic Spanish gastronomic experience. Meaty and flavorful, our sardines are a delicacy right out of the tin. They’re also perfect over a toast or alongside piquillo peppers and olives.
Flaky and tender, these sardines melt in your mouth and encapsulate the taste of the sea. Sustainably caught off the coast of Galicia, Spain, these wild, all natural, bone-in scale-free sardines are hand packed individually in organic extra virgin olive oil with a touch of sea salt. This conserva is not only packed with flavor, but nutrients like iron, protein and omega 3. An authentic Spanish gastronomic experience. Meaty and flavorful, our sardines are a delicacy right out of the tin. They’re also perfect over a toast or alongside piquillo peppers and olives.
- Salt-Packed Cetara Anchovies$22.00Out of stock
We discovered Armatore's Colatura di Alici first, and were so excited to learn that they made salt-packed anchovies too. A staple in any pantry, all you need to do is rinse and filet, and you'll add incredible umami to any dish. We use our anchovies in A LOT of things, including our roasted tomato sauce, salad dressings, bagna cauda and more.
We discovered Armatore's Colatura di Alici first, and were so excited to learn that they made salt-packed anchovies too. A staple in any pantry, all you need to do is rinse and filet, and you'll add incredible umami to any dish. We use our anchovies in A LOT of things, including our roasted tomato sauce, salad dressings, bagna cauda and more.