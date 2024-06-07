Sonora

We consider ourselves awfully lucky to be in the same community as Nan Kohler's Grist & Toll. This local flour mill offers incredible whole grains for baking. Sonora is a landrace wheat variety that may be the oldest grown in North America. This is a soft white wheat, so it's not strong enough to be used on its own in bread, but it adds a nutty character when combined with stronger flours in bread. I use it in all of my pastries: cakes, cookies, pancakes, muffins and biscuits. You'll win everyone you know over to whole grain baking with this!