Sustainably line caught through pole fishing to preserve the flavor and texture of the tuna while ensuring the seabed is not damaged. Meticulously cleaned and packed in organic olive oil, this bonito is a culinary classic from Spain. Characterized by its exquisite flavor and incomparable soft texture, its versatility is unmatched; eat it straight from the tin, mix it into a salad or onto a bocadillo. Its rich flavor and nutritional properties will leave you with the sensation of a true Mediterranean diet.