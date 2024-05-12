Tuscan Red Beans

I was so excited to learn that Steve Sando from Rancho Gordo was introducing so many new Italian bean varieties this year, since Italian bean lore is long and rich, and they are one of my favorite things to pair with pasta. This is a lovely red bean that originates in Lucca, but is grown here in the West. In Italy it's often served as a contorni smothered in local olive oil or in a zuppa di farro. And of course, I love them in pasta e fagioli with lots of rosemary.