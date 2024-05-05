Ditalini is a tiny little tube that gets its name from the Italian ditale, meaning thimble. It has been around since the 1800s. Perfect floating in broth, or in heartier soups and stews, they have a great chew and won't fall off your spoon. We love it in pasta e fagioli (pasta fazool) or pasta and lentils. Or try them as a substitute for couscous or even done risotto-style.