Black Caviar Lentils

Rancho Gordo's Steve Sando has been at the forefront of the heirloom bean revival in California, and the beans grown by his network of farmers are prized for their flavor and texture. Otherwise known as a Beluga lentil, this wonderfully earthy lentil looks like the famed caviar. Like the French green lentil, it holds its shape when cooked, and it is perfect for soups and stews.