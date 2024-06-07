Ferrazzani's Pasta & Market 1976 Lincoln Avenue
DELI
Drinks
- Casamara Club Alta
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Alta tastes like an NA Negroni and is the perfect complement to our Mortadella sandwich.$3.79
- Casamara Club Sera
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Sera's grapefruit, rhubarb and spice character makes it a favorite.$3.79
- Casamara Club Onda
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Onda's dominant profile is lemon and sage.$3.79
- Casamara Club Como
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Como has hints of licorice and mint that make you feel like you're in the Dolamites.$3.79
- Pellegrino Aranciata
Sweet orange sparkling water.$2.50
- Pellegrino Limonata
Sweet sparkling lemonade.$2.50
- Pellegrino
A bottle of bubbly water when nothing else will do.$3.75
- Acqua Panna Still$3.75
Sides
Fresh Pasta
- Fresh Bucatini
One of my all-time favorite pasta shapes, the name bucatini comes from the Italian word bucato, which means pierced. Its straw-like shape allows for a thicker pasta that doesn't take forever to cook, and a little hole for all of your sauce to seep into. Our bucatini is a small diameter, making it less unwieldy to eat!$12.50/lb
- Fresh Spaghetti
For some, spaghetti is synonymous with pasta, and it makes sense since it accounts for two-thirds of global pasta production. Ours is extra long, for extra twirling, and has a wonderful tooth.$12.50/lb
- Fresh Linguine
Not quite flat and not quite round, linguine is a versatile long pasta shape that goes really well with seafood: think linguine alla vongole. It's name means "little tongues," and is a cousin to bavette and trenette, if you find a recipe that calls for those.$12.50/lb
- Fresh Cavatelli
Found all over the Italian south, Cavatelli evolved from the flour-and-water gnocco that have been made at home since medieval times. Wonderfully dense and chewy, it's worth experimenting with the typical sauce bianco and turnip greens come winter.$12.50/lb
- Fresh Malfadine
You'll never get tired of these long, ruffled ribbons named for Princess Mafalda. Malfadine with Bolognese is not traditional, but oh so good. Or try it with the Chinese Laundry Kitchen Dan Dan sauce, crushed peanuts, cilantro and your favorite protein.$12.50/lb
- Fresh Fiorentini
We love this pasta's ruffly edges and twisting turns. It captures sauce incredibly well, wether you cook is a la Mozza with guanciale, tomatoes and spicy peppers, or with shredded butternut squash and sage, like this recipe from Bon Appetit.$12.50/lb
- Fresh Tonnarelli
**Special order item. Visit our website to pre-order if out of stock. Also known as spaghetti alla chitarra, this noodle is thicker than our traditional spaghetti and square-shaped. Tonnarelli is fantastic with the Roman sauces--cacio e pepe, alla gricia, carbonara--but because of its diameter can also be subbed for Udon in an Italian spin on some recipes.$12.50/lb
Dried Pasta
- Organic Macaroni
While Macaroni is a generic term in Italy that refers to all pasta products, in the U.S. it's synonymous with the elbow kind of Mac 'n' Cheese fame. But these aren't ordinary elbows. Their thicker wall, and bronze-drawn surface give them incomparable texture. Flavor and nostalgia. Does it get any better?$8.99
- Organic Ditalini
Ditalini is a tiny little tube that gets its name from the Italian ditale, meaning thimble. It has been around since the 1800s. Perfect floating in broth, or in heartier soups and stews, they have a great chew and won't fall off your spoon. We love it in pasta e fagioli (pasta fazool) or pasta and lentils. Or try them as a substitute for couscous or even done risotto-style.$8.99
- Organic Penne Rigate
Endlessly versatile, Penne Rigate is a "quill" shaped pasta can stand up to baking, tossing with your favorite chunky sauce (Puttanesca, anyone?) and creamy sauces alike.$8.99
- Organic Rigatoni
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's hearty rigatoni is the perfect cut for baked pasta dishes and meaty ragus., and we especially love it for the classic Roman pastas: alla Gricia, Carbonara, all'Amatriciana and Cacio e Pepe.$8.99
- Organic Fusilli
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's Fusilli is a perennial favorite. This corkscrew shape is extremely versatile and captures sauces on its axes. Try it with spicy red sauces, with veggies and pine nuts or sausage and and a simple pasta from homegrown tomatoes.$8.99
- Organic Strozzapreti
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's strozzapreti is a scroll-like shape that traditionally comes from Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, but there are also versions from Southern Italy. It's beloved among our customers for its versatility, wonderful al dente texture and ability to capture sauce. Try with hearty sugos and ragus.$8.99
- Organic Conchiglie Pastina
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's original, smaller shells. This one is perfect for soups and pasta salads and macaroni and cheese.$8.99
- Organic Conchiglie
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's medium sized shell. I love this one as a substitute for orecchiette, with crumbly fennel sausage a long-cooked broccoli.$8.99
Pantry
Tinned Fish
- Cantabrian Anchovies
I love the anchovies from Spain's Cantabrian coast--they are among the best in the world. Siesta's are MSC-certified as sustainable, picked at their pick and preserved in olive oil so that you can taste them at their best. Serve on a crusty Bub & Grandma's baguette with really good butter.$15.99
- Tuna in Olive Oil
Sustainably line caught through pole fishing to preserve the flavor and texture of the tuna while ensuring the seabed is not damaged. Meticulously cleaned and packed in organic olive oil, this bonito is a culinary classic from Spain. Characterized by its exquisite flavor and incomparable soft texture, its versatility is unmatched; eat it straight from the tin, mix it into a salad or onto a bocadillo. Its rich flavor and nutritional properties will leave you with the sensation of a true Mediterranean diet.$14.00
- Sardines in Olive OIl
Flaky and tender, these sardines melt in your mouth and encapsulate the taste of the sea. Sustainably caught off the coast of Galicia, Spain, these wild, all natural, bone-in scale-free sardines are hand packed individually in organic extra virgin olive oil with a touch of sea salt. This conserva is not only packed with flavor, but nutrients like iron, protein and omega 3. An authentic Spanish gastronomic experience. Meaty and flavorful, our sardines are a delicacy right out of the tin. They’re also perfect over a toast or alongside piquillo peppers and olives.$12.00
- Salt-Packed Cetara Anchovies
We discovered Armatore's Colatura di Alici first, and were so excited to learn that they made salt-packed anchovies too. A staple in any pantry, all you need to do is rinse and filet, and you'll add incredible umami to any dish. We use our anchovies in A LOT of things, including our roasted tomato sauce, salad dressings, bagna cauda and more.$22.00
Beans
- "Marcella" Cannellini Beans
We love cannellini beans because of their thin skin and creamy interior, and Rancho Gordo's are top-notch. Named for Italian cooking icon Marcella Hazan, these beans will find their way into everything you cook--from pasta e fagioli to beans on toast--or straight out of the pot cooked with a little rosemary.$8.00
- Black Caviar Lentils
Rancho Gordo's Steve Sando has been at the forefront of the heirloom bean revival in California, and the beans grown by his network of farmers are prized for their flavor and texture. Otherwise known as a Beluga lentil, this wonderfully earthy lentil looks like the famed caviar. Like the French green lentil, it holds its shape when cooked, and it is perfect for soups and stews.$8.00
- French Green Lentils