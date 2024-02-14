The spice trade is one of the oldest trades in the world, and the commodity version is one rife with mediocre products detached from the seasons, the plants they are generated from and the people who cultivate and harvest them. Burlap & Barrel is a certified B Corp that puts the farmers around the world at the heart of their business, “thoughtful sourcing + shorter supply chains = exceptional ingredients.” Some of the ways that their sourcing benefits the farmers: direct purchasing (no middlemen), purchasing commitments that give them a greater sense of financial security, support in expanding on-site value-added activities (grinding, sorting and packaging) to increase farmer revenue. All of their spices are non-GMO, non-irradiated, with no fillers or additives. These anise seeds hail from Denizli, Turkey, and are incredibly sweet and flavorful. They pack just the punch you need for pizzelle and biscotti or as a complement to homemade Italian sausage.