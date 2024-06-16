French Green Lentils

Rancho Gordo's Steve Sando has been at the forefront of the heirloom bean revival in California, and the beans grown by his network of farmers are prized for their flavor and texture. The French Green lentils (also called Lentilles du Puy) have a wonderfully nutty flavor, and they don't get all mushy when cooked. You'll buy them to have with pasta, but will quickly find yourself throwing them in salads or serving them with crispy duck legs!