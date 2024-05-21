Ferrazzani's Pasta & Market 1976 Lincoln Avenue
DELI
Sandwich
- Sandwiches
Italian sandwiches with California flare. We start with exceptional ingredients and keep it simple so that they shine! $15.00 Each Mortadella Olympia Provisions Mortadella, Gioia Cheese Co. Straciatella, Pistachio Pesto Artichoke Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Gioia Cheese Co. Straciatella, Pistachio Pesto Prosciutto Prosciutto di Parma, Gioia Cheese Co. Mozzarella Fresca, Walnut Spread Salami Fra'Mani Salami Calabrese, Taleggio, Arugula, Calabrian Chili Butter Chickpea Garlicky Chickpea Spread, Pickled Fennel, Pecorino Toscano$15.00
Drinks
- Casamara Club Alta
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Alta tastes like an NA Negroni and is the perfect complement to our Mortadella sandwich.$3.79
- OUT OF STOCKCasamara Club Sera
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Sera's grapefruit, rhubarb and spice character makes it a favorite.OUT OF STOCK$3.79
- Casamara Club Onda
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Onda's dominant profile is lemon and sage.$3.79
- Casamara Club Como
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Como has hints of licorice and mint that make you feel like you're in the Dolamites.$3.79
- Pellegrino Aranciata
Sweet orange sparkling water.$2.50
- Pellegrino Limonata
Sweet sparkling lemonade.$2.50
- Pellegrino
A bottle of bubbly water when nothing else will do.$3.75
- OUT OF STOCKLyre's Amalfi Spritz Can
Whether you're looking for an NA aperitivo or something to go with your sandwich, these spritzes from Lyre's taste like the real thing with none of the alcohol because they use real Prosecco grapes!OUT OF STOCK$5.50
- OUT OF STOCKLyre's Amalfi Spritz 4-Pack
Whether you're looking for an NA aperitivo or something to go with your sandwich, these spritzes from Lyre's taste like the real thing with none of the alcohol because they use real Prosecco grapes!OUT OF STOCK$22.50
- OUT OF STOCKLyre's NA Prosecco Can
All the festive qualities of Prosecco with none of the alcohol. Uses real Prosecco grapes.OUT OF STOCK$5.50
- OUT OF STOCKLyre's NA Prosecco 4-Pack
All the festive qualities of Prosecco with none of the alcohol. Uses real Prosecco grapes.OUT OF STOCK$22.50
- OUT OF STOCKGhia (500ml)
Ghia's original NA aperitivo. It's bright and bitter and slightly herbal.OUT OF STOCK$48.99
- OUT OF STOCKCasamara Club Alta 4-PackOUT OF STOCK$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKCasamara Club Como 4-PackOUT OF STOCK$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKCasamara Club Sera 4-PackOUT OF STOCK$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKCasamara Club Onda 4-PackOUT OF STOCK$15.00
- Acqua Panna Still$3.75
Sides
- OUT OF STOCKTorres Truffle Potato Chips
Addictive truffle goodness.OUT OF STOCK$5.00
- Torres Olive Oil Potato Chips
Crunchy and just the right amount of salt.$5.00
- Torres Pimenton Potato Chips
Crunchy chips dusted with slightly spicy Spanish paprika.$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKPanzanella
A delicious panzanella made with roasted tomatoes, English peas, focaccia, fresh mozzarella, rosemary, oregano, olive oil and red wine vinegar.OUT OF STOCK$12.50
Fresh Pasta
- Fresh Bucatini
One of my all-time favorite pasta shapes, the name bucatini comes from the Italian word bucato, which means pierced. Its straw-like shape allows for a thicker pasta that doesn't take forever to cook, and a little hole for all of your sauce to seep into. Our bucatini is a small diameter, making it less unwieldy to eat!$12.50/lb
- Fresh Spaghetti
For some, spaghetti is synonymous with pasta, and it makes sense since it accounts for two-thirds of global pasta production. Ours is extra long, for extra twirling, and has a wonderful tooth.$12.50/lb
- Fresh Linguine
Not quite flat and not quite round, linguine is a versatile long pasta shape that goes really well with seafood: think linguine alla vongole. It's name means "little tongues," and is a cousin to bavette and trenette, if you find a recipe that calls for those.$12.50/lb
- Fresh Cavatelli
Found all over the Italian south, Cavatelli evolved from the flour-and-water gnocco that have been made at home since medieval times. Wonderfully dense and chewy, it's worth experimenting with the typical sauce bianco and turnip greens come winter.$12.50/lb
- Fresh Malfadine
You'll never get tired of these long, ruffled ribbons named for Princess Mafalda. Malfadine with Bolognese is not traditional, but oh so good. Or try it with the Chinese Laundry Kitchen Dan Dan sauce, crushed peanuts, cilantro and your favorite protein.$12.50/lb
- Fresh Fiorentini
We love this pasta's ruffly edges and twisting turns. It captures sauce incredibly well, wether you cook is a la Mozza with guanciale, tomatoes and spicy peppers, or with shredded butternut squash and sage, like this recipe from Bon Appetit.$12.50/lb
- OUT OF STOCKFresh Calamarata
**Special order item. Visit our website to pre-order if out of stock. Sometimes called Mezze Paccheri, Calamarata are so named because they look like calamari rings. And their similarity to that seafood, make them the perfect shape for seafood dishes.OUT OF STOCK$12.50/lb
- Fresh Tonnarelli
**Special order item. Visit our website to pre-order if out of stock. Also known as spaghetti alla chitarra, this noodle is thicker than our traditional spaghetti and square-shaped. Tonnarelli is fantastic with the Roman sauces--cacio e pepe, alla gricia, carbonara--but because of its diameter can also be subbed for Udon in an Italian spin on some recipes.$12.50/lb
- OUT OF STOCKFresh Capellini
**Special order item. Visit our website to pre-order if out of stock. Keep it simple when you're cooking capellini, also known as angel hair. The fine strands cook fast (just 30 seconds) and are sublime with butter and garlic or lemon and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Let the pasta shine!OUT OF STOCK$12.50/lb
- OUT OF STOCKFresh Lasagnette
**Special order item. Visit our website to pre-order if out of stock. When the weather cools, I crave comfort. And few things are more comforting to me than lasagna. Our lasagnette are ruffled ribbons of semolina and water, so those of you on plant-based diets can partake too. Try making our Bolognese or Mushroom-Lentil Bolognese recipe, and layering it between the sheets!OUT OF STOCK$14.00/lb
- OUT OF STOCKTagliatelle
Fresh Tagliatelle made with our special blend of Organic 00 flour, Organic Semolina and vibrantly-rich eggs and egg yolks from Chino Valley Ranchers.OUT OF STOCK$15.00/lb
- OUT OF STOCKMaltagliati
Maltagliati translates to "poorly cut" in Italian, and while these squares of egg pasta are uneven, they're evenly delicious. Follow the tradition of Emilia-Romagna and use in a pasta e fagioli--(though I love them with beurre de barratte, parmigiano-reggiano and crispy prosciutto.OUT OF STOCK$15.50/lb
- OUT OF STOCKLasagna Sheets
Rectangles of our excellent egg pasta for making your own lasagna.OUT OF STOCK$15.50/lb
Dried Pasta
- OUT OF STOCKOrganic Pasta Mista (5#)
Pasta mista is an Italian homemaker's tradition. A mix of "leftover" pastas, ideal for use in soups and stews. This is a 5-pound bag that may include: strozzapreti, rigatoni, ditalini, fusilli, conchiglie, conchiglie pastina, macaroni, penne rigate, campanelle and reginetti.OUT OF STOCK$15.00