Flaky and tender, these sardines melt in your mouth and encapsulate the taste of the sea. Sustainably caught off the coast of Galicia, Spain, these wild, all natural, bone-in scale-free sardines are hand packed individually in organic extra virgin olive oil with a touch of sea salt. This conserva is not only packed with flavor, but nutrients like iron, protein and omega 3. An authentic Spanish gastronomic experience. Meaty and flavorful, our sardines are a delicacy right out of the tin. They’re also perfect over a toast or alongside piquillo peppers and olives.