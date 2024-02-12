Ferrazzani's Pasta & Market 1976 Lincoln Avenue
DELI
Food
- Sandwiches$15.00Out of stock
Italian sandwiches with California flare. We start with exceptional ingredients and keep it simple so that they shine!
- Torres Truffle Potato Chips$5.00
Addictive truffle goodness.
- Torres Olive Oil Potato Chips$5.00
Crunchy and just the right amount of salt.
- Torres Pimenton Potato Chips$5.00
Crunchy chips dusted with slightly spicy Spanish paprika.
Drinks
- Casamara Club Alta$3.79
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Alta tastes like an NA Negroni and is the perfect complement to our Mortadella sandwich.
- Casamara Club Sera$3.79
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Sera's grapefruit, rhubarb and spice character makes it a favorite.
- Casamara Club Onda$3.79
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Onda's dominant profile is lemon and sage.
- Casamara Club Como$3.79
Dry Italian Amaro soda. The Como has hints of licorice and mint that make you feel like you're in the Dolamites.
- Pellegrino Aranciata$2.50
Sweet orange sparkling water.
- Pellegrino Limonata$2.50
Sweet sparkling lemonade.
- Pellegrino$3.75
A bottle of bubbly water when nothing else will do.
- Lyre's Amalfi Spritz Can$5.50Out of stock
Whether you're looking for an NA aperitivo or something to go with your sandwich, these spritzes from Lyre's taste like the real thing with none of the alcohol because they use real Prosecco grapes!
- Lyre's Amalfi Spritz 4-Pack$22.50Out of stock
Whether you're looking for an NA aperitivo or something to go with your sandwich, these spritzes from Lyre's taste like the real thing with none of the alcohol because they use real Prosecco grapes!
- Lyre's NA Prosecco Can$5.50Out of stock
All the festive qualities of Prosecco with none of the alcohol. Uses real Prosecco grapes.
- Lyre's NA Prosecco 4-Pack$22.50Out of stock
All the festive qualities of Prosecco with none of the alcohol. Uses real Prosecco grapes.
- Ghia (500ml)$48.99
Ghia's original NA aperitivo. It's bright and bitter and slightly herbal.
- Casamara Club Alta 4-Pack$15.00Out of stock
- Casamara Club Como 4-Pack$15.00Out of stock
- Casamara Club Sera 4-Pack$15.00
- Casamara Club Onda 4-Pack$15.00
Fresh Pasta
- Fresh Bucatini$12.50/lb
One of my all-time favorite pasta shapes, the name bucatini comes from the Italian word bucato, which means pierced. Its straw-like shape allows for a thicker pasta that doesn't take forever to cook, and a little hole for all of your sauce to seep into. Our bucatini is a small diameter, making it less unwieldy to eat!
- Fresh Spaghetti$12.50/lb
For some, spaghetti is synonymous with pasta, and it makes sense since it accounts for two-thirds of global pasta production. Ours is extra long, for extra twirling, and has a wonderful tooth.
- Fresh Linguine$12.50/lb
Not quite flat and not quite round, linguine is a versatile long pasta shape that goes really well with seafood: think linguine alla vongole. It's name means "little tongues," and is a cousin to bavette and trenette, if you find a recipe that calls for those.
- Fresh Cavatelli$12.50/lb
Found all over the Italian south, Cavatelli evolved from the flour-and-water gnocco that have been made at home since medieval times. Wonderfully dense and chewy, it's worth experimenting with the typical sauce bianco and turnip greens come winter.
- Fresh Malfadine$12.50/lb
You'll never get tired of these long, ruffled ribbons named for Princess Mafalda. Malfadine with Bolognese is not traditional, but oh so good. Or try it with the Chinese Laundry Kitchen Dan Dan sauce, crushed peanuts, cilantro and your favorite protein.
- Fresh Fiorentini$12.50/lb
We love this pasta's ruffly edges and twisting turns. It captures sauce incredibly well, wether you cook is a la Mozza with guanciale, tomatoes and spicy peppers, or with shredded butternut squash and sage, like this recipe from Bon Appetit.
- Fresh Calamarata$12.50/lbOut of stock
**Special order item. Visit our website to pre-order if out of stock. Sometimes called Mezze Paccheri, Calamarata are so named because they look like calamari rings. And their similarity to that seafood, make them the perfect shape for seafood dishes.
- Fresh Tonnarelli$12.50/lb
**Special order item. Visit our website to pre-order if out of stock. Also known as spaghetti alla chitarra, this noodle is thicker than our traditional spaghetti and square-shaped. Tonnarelli is fantastic with the Roman sauces--cacio e pepe, alla gricia, carbonara--but because of its diameter can also be subbed for Udon in an Italian spin on some recipes.
- Fresh Capellini$12.50/lbOut of stock
**Special order item. Visit our website to pre-order if out of stock. Keep it simple when you're cooking capellini, also known as angel hair. The fine strands cook fast (just 30 seconds) and are sublime with butter and garlic or lemon and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Let the pasta shine!
- Fresh Lasagnette$14.00/lbOut of stock
**Special order item. Visit our website to pre-order if out of stock. When the weather cools, I crave comfort. And few things are more comforting to me than lasagna. Our lasagnette are ruffled ribbons of semolina and water, so those of you on plant-based diets can partake too. Try making our Bolognese or Mushroom-Lentil Bolognese recipe, and layering it between the sheets!
Dried Pasta
- Organic Campanelle$9.99Out of stock
There's something so special about Campanelle, a pasta that looks like a bell-shaped flower. I love it with salsa di noci and fresh spring veggies, though the Dan Dan Noodles that Yang's Kitchen in Alhambra makes with it is pretty stellar too.
- Organic Reginetti$9.99
Ribbons of pasta with ruffled edges that grab the sauce like no other. Our version is cut a little shorter for ultimate fordability. It's equally at home with the sugos of Naples or a rabbit ragù. It's name translates as "little queens," and in it's full length version is sometimes called Malfadine--a reference to the Princess Malfalda of the House of Savoy for whom this shape is said to have been named.
- Organic Pasta Mista (5#)$15.00Out of stock
Pasta mista is an Italian homemaker's tradition. A mix of "leftover" pastas, ideal for use in soups and stews. This is a 5-pound bag that may include: strozzapreti, rigatoni, ditalini, fusilli, conchiglie, conchiglie pastina, macaroni, penne rigate, campanelle and reginetti.
- Organic Misfit Pasta (5#)$21.00
Clogged dies, drying flaws, testing new shapes...we run into occasional problems. The resulting pastas are imperfect but delicious. So we sell them for less! We obviously aim for perfection, so misfits are rare. Get them while you can.
- Organic Macaroni$8.99Out of stock
While Macaroni is a generic term in Italy that refers to all pasta products, in the U.S. it's synonymous with the elbow kind of Mac 'n' Cheese fame. But these aren't ordinary elbows. Their thicker wall, and bronze-drawn surface give them incomparable texture. Flavor and nostalgia. Does it get any better?
- Organic Ditalini$8.99
Ditalini is a tiny little tube that gets its name from the Italian ditale, meaning thimble. It has been around since the 1800s. Perfect floating in broth, or in heartier soups and stews, they have a great chew and won't fall off your spoon. We love it in pasta e fagioli (pasta fazool) or pasta and lentils. Or try them as a substitute for couscous or even done risotto-style.
- Organic Penne Rigate$8.99
Endlessly versatile, Penne Rigate is a "quill" shaped pasta can stand up to baking, tossing with your favorite chunky sauce (Puttanesca, anyone?) and creamy sauces alike.
- Pasta Sampler$26.99
Pick your three favorite certified organic, California-made Semolina pastas, and we'll do the rest. Perfect for host/hostess gifts, office gifts, your favorite foodie or anyone who likes pasta!
- Organic Rigatoni$8.99
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's hearty rigatoni is the perfect cut for baked pasta dishes and meaty ragus., and we especially love it for the classic Roman pastas: alla Gricia, Carbonara, all'Amatriciana and Cacio e Pepe.
- Organic Fusilli$8.99
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's Fusilli is a perennial favorite. This corkscrew shape is extremely versatile and captures sauces on its axes. Try it with spicy red sauces, with veggies and pine nuts or sausage and and a simple pasta from homegrown tomatoes.
- Organic Strozzapreti$8.99
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's strozzapreti is a scroll-like shape that traditionally comes from Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, but there are also versions from Southern Italy. It's beloved among our customers for its versatility, wonderful al dente texture and ability to capture sauce. Try with hearty sugos and ragus.
- Organic Conchiglie Pastina$8.99
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's original, smaller shells. This one is perfect for soups and pasta salads and macaroni and cheese.
- Organic Conchiglie$8.99
Semolina Artisanal Pasta's medium sized shell. I love this one as a substitute for orecchiette, with crumbly fennel sausage a long-cooked broccoli.
Pantry
Tinned Fish
- Cantabrian Anchovies$15.99
I love the anchovies from Spain's Cantabrian coast--they are among the best in the world. Siesta's are MSC-certified as sustainable, picked at their pick and preserved in olive oil so that you can taste them at their best. Serve on a crusty Bub & Grandma's baguette with really good butter.
- Tuna in Olive Oil$14.00Out of stock
Sustainably line caught through pole fishing to preserve the flavor and texture of the tuna while ensuring the seabed is not damaged. Meticulously cleaned and packed in organic olive oil, this bonito is a culinary classic from Spain. Characterized by its exquisite flavor and incomparable soft texture, its versatility is unmatched; eat it straight from the tin, mix it into a salad or onto a bocadillo. Its rich flavor and nutritional properties will leave you with the sensation of a true Mediterranean diet.
- Sardines in Olive OIl$12.00Out of stock
Flaky and tender, these sardines melt in your mouth and encapsulate the taste of the sea. Sustainably caught off the coast of Galicia, Spain, these wild, all natural, bone-in scale-free sardines are hand packed individually in organic extra virgin olive oil with a touch of sea salt. This conserva is not only packed with flavor, but nutrients like iron, protein and omega 3. An authentic Spanish gastronomic experience. Meaty and flavorful, our sardines are a delicacy right out of the tin. They’re also perfect over a toast or alongside piquillo peppers and olives.
- Salt-Packed Cetara Anchovies$22.00
We discovered Armatore's Colatura di Alici first, and were so excited to learn that they made salt-packed anchovies too. A staple in any pantry, all you need to do is rinse and filet, and you'll add incredible umami to any dish. We use our anchovies in A LOT of things, including our roasted tomato sauce, salad dressings, bagna cauda and more.
Beans
- Borlotti Lamon Beans$9.50
Rancho Gordo has been going deep into Italian bean varieties, which is a win for fagioli lovers everywhere. The Borlotti Lamon is a thin-skinned heirloom bean with a rich, velvety texture that makes for a flavorful broth--which means you don't need stock when you use this for your pasta e fagioli.
- Tuscan Red Beans$9.00Out of stock
I was so excited to learn that Steve Sando from Rancho Gordo was introducing so many new Italian bean varieties this year, since Italian bean lore is long and rich, and they are one of my favorite things to pair with pasta. This is a lovely red bean that originates in Lucca, but is grown here in the West. In Italy it's often served as a contorni smothered in local olive oil or in a zuppa di farro. And of course, I love them in pasta e fagioli with lots of rosemary.
- Cicerchia Beans$9.00Out of stock
Everything about these new Italian heirloom beans from Rancho Gordo is a marvel, from their flat, tooth-like shape to their hard to pronounce name (Chee-CHAIR-key-ah, for the record). But in every way they challenge, they'll reward, with a flavor that April Bloomfield once described as a cross between a chickpea and pea. Fresh and creamy, you can simmer them with aromatics, whiz them up into a puree or, serve them with your favorite pasta (our favorite) and plenty of fresh herbs.
- Puglia Lentils$9.50Out of stock
Firm, nutty lentil prized throughout Italy and commonly eaten on New Year's Day for good luck. Grown for Rancho Gordo in Puglia, Italy. Lentils are prized in the Mediterranean, and most Italians would agree that the best lentils come from Southern Italy. Use them as you would any lentil but be sure and try them in a salad. Their delicate, nutty flavor is perfect at room temperature.
- Christmas Lima Beans$8.00Out of stock
If you're only experience with lima beans were the starchy flavorless ones of 1980s frozen succotash misery like mine, then prepare to be blown away! Rancho Gordo's Christmas Limas are nothing like that: a nutty flavored bean with a chestnut-like texture. Also known in Italy as Fagioli del Papa, the Pope's beans, these are wonderful on their own, or sautéed with a bunch of dried porcini or black trumpet mushrooms from our friends at Wine Forest.
- "Marcella" Cannellini Beans$8.00
We love cannellini beans because of their thin skin and creamy interior, and Rancho Gordo's are top-notch. Named for Italian cooking icon Marcella Hazan, these beans will find their way into everything you cook--from pasta e fagioli to beans on toast--or straight out of the pot cooked with a little rosemary.
- Black Caviar Lentils$8.00
Rancho Gordo's Steve Sando has been at the forefront of the heirloom bean revival in California, and the beans grown by his network of farmers are prized for their flavor and texture. Otherwise known as a Beluga lentil, this wonderfully earthy lentil looks like the famed caviar. Like the French green lentil, it holds its shape when cooked, and it is perfect for soups and stews.
- French Green Lentils$8.00
Rancho Gordo's Steve Sando has been at the forefront of the heirloom bean revival in California, and the beans grown by his network of farmers are prized for their flavor and texture. The French Green lentils (also called Lentilles du Puy) have a wonderfully nutty flavor, and they don't get all mushy when cooked. You'll buy them to have with pasta, but will quickly find yourself throwing them in salads or serving them with crispy duck legs!
- Royal Corona Beans$10.00Out of stock
Napa Valley's Rancho Gordo is a go-to source for some of the best heirloom beans. This thick-skinned, large white bean is fantastic in Pasta e Fagioli or pureed on crostini with a drizzle of saba.
- Cranberry Beans$8.00
Napa Valley's Rancho Gordo is a go-to source for some of the best heirloom beans. Also known as the Borlotti bean in Italian, this thick-skinned bean is perfect for a minestrone or paste e fagioli, making a velvety, rich broth when cooked.
- Garbanzo/Ceci Beans$8.00
Napa Valley's Rancho Gordo is a go-to source for some of the best heirloom beans. And while garbanzos, called Ceci in Italian, aren't unusual, I challenge you to find any that cook up as creamy and delicious as these.
Baking
- Pure Vanilla Paste$18.99
Heilala is a company born of devastation. After a huge cyclone wiped out much of the Kingdom of Tonga, New Zealander John Ross partnered with a family in the village of Utungake to create a vanilla plantation that is run by Tongans and integrates with the Tongan way of life. That original plantation has grown into a world-renown vanilla brand, supplying the world's most discerning chefs, including the late Gina DiPalma and L.A.'s own Ken Takayama. The Heilala Vanilla Paste is vine-ripened Tongan Madagascar bourbon vanilla beans suspended in vanilla extract. Packed with vanilla's distinctive fruity-floral sweetness, it adds a layer of complexity when subbed for standard vanilla extract, while being less sensitive than whole vanilla beans.
- Pure Almond Extract$16.00
Nielsen-Massey Fine Vanillas & Flavors got its start in 1907 under the guidance of Otis Klein and Richard Massey. Originally producing chemical aromas for cleaning materials, the company pivoted quickly to providing a wide array of flavorings for food manufacturers. Three generations later and the Nielsen-Massey tradition lives on, providing top-tier flavors and vanillas for manufacturers and consumers. Unbelievably versatile, you can use this in your crostatas and for a little more almond-y oomph to your biscotti.
- Anise Oil$4.00
Whether you're making Pizelle or anise cookies or biscotti, having good anise flavor is essential. Don't waste your time with extracts that bake off.
- Spelt$15.50
We consider ourselves awfully lucky to be in the same community as Nan Kohler's Grist & Toll. This local flour mill offers incredible whole grains for baking. Nan's Spelt, an ancient cousin of wheat, is a staple in my pantry. It easily substitutes for AP flour in most recipes, but adds a nuttier flavor. It's great for laminated doughs, as well as quick breads, muffins, and my favorite: pancakes!
- Sonora$14.00
We consider ourselves awfully lucky to be in the same community as Nan Kohler's Grist & Toll. This local flour mill offers incredible whole grains for baking. Sonora is a landrace wheat variety that may be the oldest grown in North America. This is a soft white wheat, so it's not strong enough to be used on its own in bread, but it adds a nutty character when combined with stronger flours in bread. I use it in all of my pastries: cakes, cookies, pancakes, muffins and biscuits. You'll win everyone you know over to whole grain baking with this!
- Organic Semolina$12.00
Organic semolina for your pasta making, cookies, cakes and more.
Salt & Spices
- Anamalai Nutmeg$13.99
We love Diaspora spices! We love them because, first and foremost, their spices are always stellar--delicious, true tasting. But this woman-owned as run operation is so much more: they are disrupting the spice trade, creating an equitable exchange between seller and farmer, honoring the spice's seasonality. This nutmeg is intensely aromatic, with notes of tobacco and mint and sweet potato. The nutmeg comes in an outer pod to keep all those qualities in tact.
- Calabrian Chile Flakes$15.99
Calabrian chile flakes from the Boonville Barn Collecrtive, a woman owned farm in Northern California. Since 2012, these ladies have been making whole dried chiles, chile flakes and chile powders, and we're excited to have them in stock.
- Piment d'Ville$15.99
A sweet and spicy Basque chile powder from our friends up at the woman-owned Boonville Barn Collective.
- Savory$24.99
I absolutely LOVE this blend of pine nuts, sunflower seeds, fennel, thyme and sumac. I've been sprinkling it on everything in sight to add crunch and acidity and herbal delight.
- Trapani Sea Salt$12.50
While we love Jacobsen for their flake salt sourced from the cold waters of Netarts Bay, sometimes you just want a fine sea salt. Their version, from Trapani, Italy, has the perfect amount of salinity.
- Bay Laurel Leaves$5.00
Turkish Bay Laurel leaves that are wonderfully fragrant, perfect for a pot of beans or soup.
- Toasted Onion Powder$10.00
The spice trade is one of the oldest trades in the world, and the commodity version is one rife with mediocre products detached from the seasons, the plants they are generated from and the people who cultivate and harvest them. Burlap & Barrel is a certified B Corp that puts the farmers around the world at the heart of their business, “thoughtful sourcing + shorter supply chains = exceptional ingredients.” Some of the ways that their sourcing benefits the farmers: direct purchasing (no middlemen), purchasing commitments that give them a greater sense of financial security, support in expanding on-site value-added activities (grinding, sorting and packaging) to increase farmer revenue. All of their spices are non-GMO, non-irradiated, with no fillers or additives. A sweet, toasty and onion-y onion powder that I love for making meatballs!
- Disco di Sale$14.00
We've begged. We've pleaded. We've implored: Heavily salt your pasta water! But how much salt you ask? Jacobsen's Disco di Sale takes the guesswork out with these cute little discs of Trapani sea salt. Jacobsen reccommends 3 discs for 1 pound of pasta (cooked in 4.5 quarts of water).
- Wild Ramps$22.00
Wild Ramps: If you’ve ever lived on the east coast of the US (and are into food), you’ve probably been swept up in the frenzy of the fleeting ramp season. Ramps are a wild onion that can take up to 7 years to reach maturity.
- Raki Anise$9.50
The spice trade is one of the oldest trades in the world, and the commodity version is one rife with mediocre products detached from the seasons, the plants they are generated from and the people who cultivate and harvest them. Burlap & Barrel is a certified B Corp that puts the farmers around the world at the heart of their business, “thoughtful sourcing + shorter supply chains = exceptional ingredients.” Some of the ways that their sourcing benefits the farmers: direct purchasing (no middlemen), purchasing commitments that give them a greater sense of financial security, support in expanding on-site value-added activities (grinding, sorting and packaging) to increase farmer revenue. All of their spices are non-GMO, non-irradiated, with no fillers or additives. These anise seeds hail from Denizli, Turkey, and are incredibly sweet and flavorful. They pack just the punch you need for pizzelle and biscotti or as a complement to homemade Italian sausage.
- Purple Stripe Garlic$9.50
The Purple Stripe Garlic Powder: A smaller heirloom variety of garlic with a thin, purple, papery skin. Farmed in the mountains of North Vietnam. 1 tsp equals a clove of garlic.
- Aranya Black Pepper$15.00
Diaspora's Arayna Pepper is a blend of 10 heirloom varieties of vine ripened peppercorns from the Parameswaran family farm in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala. It's complex, with a fruity heat that is perfect for Cacio e Pepe, but adds dimension to every dish.
- Kosher Salt$12.00
When you're cooking pasta, you need to use a hefty amount of salt so you can season it from the inside out. (Italians say your pasta water should taste like the ocean.) For that, we turn to Diamond Crystal.
- Organic Fennel Pollen$14.00
When David Rebb Firman, an amateur pollen collector, read an article in the San Francisco Chronicle back in 1999 that described fennel pollen as "the spice that angels sprinkle on their wings," the Pollen Ranch was born. A secret weapon in my kitchen, fennel pollen finds its way into ragus and my Bolognese, I sprinkle it on fish and ribs, and use it to make vegetarian versions of things I might ordinarily use sweet Italian sausage in. A must-have!
- Dried Oregano$9.99
Calabrian oregano dried on the stem. Just shake it over your favorite pasta dish or pizza like you're Nancy Silverton.
- Pure Flake Sea Salt$14.00
Crush a few flakes of this hand-harvested sea salt from the cold waters of Oregon's Netarts Bay and transform dinner from good to great. Its briny crunch turns up the volume beautifully, and without any bitterness.
- Herati Saffron$12.99
Whole saffron threads from Herat, Afghanistan. Delicate and honeyed on the nose, with a hint of hay. Will add beautiful color and that wonderful saffron aroma to your favorite risotto or pasta dish.
Oil & Vinegar
- "Turi" Extra Virgin Olive Oil$36.00
Exau's Turi is a blend of Coratina olives and the local Campanian cultivar Carolea. It is more herbaceous than the Lina, with hints of fresh-cut grass and tomato leaf and a bitter almond finish.
- "Lina" Extra Virgin Olive Oil$36.00
Exau's Lina is made entirely from Coratina olives and has a fruity, green banana and almond quality on the nose that carries onto the palate, with an almost tropical, peppery finish.
- Saba$15.99
Saba, or cooked grape must, is an ancient condimento dating back to the Roman times, and is the basis for one of Italy's most celebrated exports: aceto balsamico. Sweet and syrupy, with concentrated grape/plum flavors, it has traditionally accompanied cheese, but works well as a component of desserts (try drizzling it on ice cream) as well as savory dishes.
- Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil 250ml$24.99
This California-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil is chef Samin Nosrat's go-to, and it's obvious why: it perfectly walks the line between fruity and peppery, which means it's equally at home in your baked goods as it is in your sauté pan. Sourced from the groves of Arbequina olives grown in the Capay Valley just west of Sacramento, and milled and bottled by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation.
- Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil 3L$89.00
This California-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil is chef Samin Nosrat's go-to, and it's obvious why: it perfectly walks the line between fruity and peppery, which means it's equally at home in your baked goods as it is in your sauté pan. Sourced from the groves of Arbequina olives grown in the Capay Valley just west of Sacramento, and milled and bottled by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation.
- "Block X Heirloom" Extra Virgin Olive Oil$24.00
We're so excited about these tins of Olivaia's "Block X Heirloom” Extra Virgin Olive Oil. A blend of 10 different heirloom varieties including Sevillano, Manzanillo and Mission olives all grown in a single block and hand-harvested from Olivaia's Lindsay Ranch, this award-winning finishing oil is balanced and beautiful. CCOF-certified. Perfect for salad dressings and finishing dishes. And not only is the new tin cute, but it protects the oil from light damage AND it's shipable!
- 25 Star Balsamic Vinegar$21.99Out of stock
True Balsamic Vinegar from Modena, this is full and rich on the palate with a decadent syrupy texture.
- White Wine Vinegar$18.00
This Tuscan white wine vinegar from Castello di Volpaia starts with Trebbiano and Malvasia. The wine then slowly percolates through tiers of baskets lined with wood shavings and grape vine cuttings (a method called "truciolo"), which preserves the flavor and aroma of the original wine while converting it into vinegar. It's then aged in large chestnut vats and then small oak barrels.
- Red Wine Vinegar$18.00
This red wine vinegar from Castello di Volpaia in Tuscany starts off as a delicious, robust Chianti. The wine then slowly percolates through tiers of baskets lined with wood shavings and grape vine cuttings (a method called "truciolo"), which preserves the flavor and aroma of the original wine while converting it into vinegar. It's then aged in large chestnut vats and then small oak barrels.
Condiments & Sauces
- Sichuan Chili Crisp$18.00
There are a lot of Sichuan-style chili crisps that have hit the market in the past few years, but Fly by Jing's takes the category. This savory, intensely-garlic, not-too-hot hot sauce has a wonderful crunch that makes you want to add it to everything.
- Hot Honey$18.00
L.A. based Zab’s hot sauce has been taking our spice obsessed city by storm. And while their Datil pepper condiments are all good, it’s the hot honey spiked with just enough heat drizzled on pizza or ricotta that gets us all fired up!
- Castelveltrano Olives$9.99
My absolute favorite variety of olive. They're fruity and buttery and lightly brined, with a firm texture.
- Whole Peeled Tomatoes #10 Can$18.00Out of stock
- Black Olive Tapenade$12.00
A go-to in our pantry for a quick mock Puttanesca, the black olive tapenade from Pasadena's Beyond the Olive is a staple. It's also good spread on crusty bread, stuffed inside a lamb roast or on a flatbread.
- Triple Concentrate Tomato Paste$6.50
Rich, concentrated tomato paste is the base of a lot of dishes, and Tutti's triple-concentrate is the best. I especially love the tube, which means you can use a tablespoon at a time and not have to throw it all away.
- Colatura di Alici$24.00Out of stock
Possibly the best colatura di alici we've ever had. Armatore's comes from Cetara, the heart of anchovy fishing on Italy's Amalfi Coast. Within hours of being plucked from the water they're processed, and then left to age and develop for at least two years in traditional casks. The result is an elixir that is a heady, strong homage to the ocean. Just a few drops can add depth to a sauce, and a drizzle over lemony pasta is a true luxury.
- Moroccan Preserved Lemon Paste$15.99
This preserved Meyer Lemon Paste from our friends in Northern California is a must-have for any well-stocked pantry. We love it as the acid/salt element in pasta dishes, but it's also fantastic slathered on chicken, fish or even a whole head of cauliflower. This version is packed with Moroccan spices, and while we like it in more savory dishes, it could be a fun play in sweet ones too.
- Bay & Black Pepper Preserved Lemon Paste$15.99
This preserved Meyer Lemon Paste from our friends in Northern California is a must-have for any well-stocked pantry. We love it as the acid/salt element in pasta dishes, but it's also fantastic slathered on chicken, fish or even a whole head of cauliflower. This version has a touch of bay leaf and peppery kick, and is good in sweet and savory applications.
- Grated Bottarga$24.00
If you've never had bottarga, Dell'Isola's pre-grated jars are a fantastic entree into this little-known, delicious ingredient. Made from cured gray mullet roe, most bottarga is usually imported from Italy, even though much of the fish comes from the Florida Keys. Dell'Isola makes domestic bottarga that rivals the imports. It's packed with umami, and adds a rich pop of flavor to pasta (spaghetti alla bottarga is a favorite). Each jar contains 2 ounces of culinary gold!
- Artichoke-Olive Tapenade$12.00
From Pasadena favorite Beyond the Olive, this savory artichoke-olive tapenade is made with Califirnia-grown green olives and artichoke hearts, with herbs, garlic and extra virgin olive oil. Toss with pasta for an easy dinner, or serve it with some crusty bread.
- Tomato Sauce$13.99
Keep it simple, that's what my dad always said to me growing up, which is why the Bianco DiNapoli sauce is my go-to for those occasions where I don't make my own. It uses the same great California-grown, organic tomatoes as their canned tomatoes, with just sea salt, extra virgin olive oil and a touch of basil.
- Hot Long Chili Peppers$13.00Out of stock
While most Italian cuisine shies away from overt heat, the Calabrians embrace it. These chilis, packed in oil with some vinegar and herbs, pack a punch without overwhelming. Try them with pasta al limone, or thrown into a cast iron with some pork and taste the magic.
- Crushed Tomatoes$8.00
When you're a California girl making a product that many customers think is better when imported from Italy, you start to think twice that imports are always the best. Bianco DiNapoli's Organic canned tomatoes are a case in point. A collaboration between famed Phoenix pizzaiolo Chris Bianco and California tomato processor Rob DiNapoli, these tomatoes are simply tomatoes, sea salt and basil, and they are sweet and delicious. A must-have for every larder, and the foundation to many of Semolina's favorite recipes.
- Whole Peeled Tomatoes$8.00
When you're a California girl making a product that many customers think is better when imported from Italy, you start to think twice that imports are always the best. Bianco DiNapoli's Organic canned tomatoes are a case in point. A collaboration between famed Phoenix pizzaiolo Chris Bianco and California tomato processor Rob DiNapoli, these tomatoes are simply tomatoes, sea salt and basil, and they are sweet and delicious. A must-have for every larder, and the foundation to many of Semolina's favorite recipes.
- Dan Dan Noodle Sauce$18.99
An authentic Chinese noodle sauce traditionally from Sichuan province, this velvety textured, richly flavored sauce is nutty, savory with a hint of sweetness, and packed with umami. The warm spices used make it distinguishably aromatic. It can be used on noodles, pastas, rice, bread, buns, dumplings, steamed vegetables, tofu, and pretty much everything! This noodle sauce is clean, healthy, and made with high quality ingredients with no preservatives, emulsifiers, or binders. Having a jar of this sauce in the fridge can save you so much time at meal prep by adding multi-layered flavors and texture to any ingredients of choice in a matter of minutes.
- Dried Porcini Mushrooms$14.99
These mushrooms are picked and dried in Northern California and are perfect for your pasta and sauce needs! Soaking Time to Rehydrate: 15 - 20 minutes Suggested Uses: Chop or leave whole and sauté to use every way you'd use fresh porcini: Tuck into layers of pasta or vegetables Transform egg dishes, sandwiches and salads Incorporate into sauces, soups, stews, meatloaf, sausages Roast and serve as a side dish
- Salt-Packed Capers$9.00
Whether you're making Pasta Puttanesca or chicken Picatta, capers are a staple in any good Italian American pantry. But all capers are not alike. We seek out the ones packed in salt, which rinses quickly, and allows the herbal, floral nature of these little rosebuds to shine.
- Marinara Classico$16.99Out of stock
Los Angeles based Ciao Pappy uses California grown tomatoes for all of her sauces, and keeps them simple, with no sugar added. The alla Pappy has a garlicky kick for those who like a little oomph to their sauce. *The sauce uses natural sour cream flavor and is NOT vegan.
- Truffle Sauce$27.00Out of stock
Real black summer truffles, meadow mushrooms and black olives make this spread savory, fragrant and full of umami. Put it on pasta or crusty bread.
- Creamy Calabrian$17.99Out of stock
A spicy version of Ciao Pappy's marinara with sun-ripened California tomatoes and Calabrian chiles.
- Dried Chanterelles$15.99
- Pistachios$9.99
- Pine Nuts$14.99
- Walnuts$6.99
- Giardinera$16.50
Pickled organic veggies from Kitchen Garden's farm in Sunderland, MA. It has just the right amount of spice and oregano and is packed with organic peppers, organic carrots, organic celery, organic cauliflower and organic garlic. Pile it on sausages or a sandwich, or do what I do and eat it straight out of the jar.
- Antipasto Verdure Miste$15.99
The Calabrian tradition of veggies sott'olio (veggies preserved in oil) is one of my favorite ways of preserving a season's bounty. Familiar Crispino's vegetable antipasto contains eggplant, zucchini, green tomatoes and peppers, preserved with extra virgin olive oil, vinegar, oregano, basil and salt. Pile it on your cheese board, spread it on some crusty bread or toss it with some pasta for an easy meal.
- Cipolle di Tropea IGP$15.99
Sweet, aromatic Tropea onions are so special that they have their own IGP label guaranteeing their Calabrian origin. But getting the real thing out of season outside of Italy is a challenge to say the least. These onions are preserved agrodolce--spicy and sweet--can be used to build flavor, as a counterpoint to a hearty roast, or with a funky cheese on crostini.
Grains
- Emmer Farro$9.99
Brooke and Sam Lucy farm ancient grains up in Washington's Methow Valley, farming with an eye to soil health, agroecology and nutrition. Their Emmer farro, an ancient hulled wheat that's popular in Italian cooking, is nutty and sweet with incredible texture. Cook it like rice or like risotto.
- Organic Kokuho Rose Rice$7.00Out of stock
This heirloom variety of rice grown on California's Koda Farms may seem out of place in our selection, since it makes great sushi rice. But its starch profile also makes for incredible risotto!
- Whole Grain Polenta$12.50
We consider ourselves awfully lucky to be in the same community as Nan Kohler's Grist & Toll. This local flour mill offers incredible grains for baking, as well as this unbelievable whole-grain polenta. (Even we don't eat pasta every day). From homey porridge to knock-your-socks-off polenta cake appetizers, the rich corn flavor of this polenta is unmistakable. And chefs agree! Bruce Kalman from Union had this as one of his secret weapons on Top Chef! It's made using Oaxacan grown heirloom corn from the folks at masienda.
Refrigerated
Salumi
- Speck by Weight$22.00/lbOut of stock
- Pancetta$23.99
- Calabrese Salami$46.22/lb
- Olympia Provisions Mortadella w/ Pistachios by Weight$18.40/lbOut of stock
- Prosciutto Speciale$17.50
- Nduja$39.99/lb
- Bresaola$14.99Out of stock
- Boquerones$22.00Out of stock
- Guanciale$24.99/lb
- Pre-Sliced Speck$13.50
Don't wait for us to slice it, this is the same smoky Alto-Adige speck that we use for our sandwiches but ready for your affetati board!
- Cotechino$24.99Out of stock
A tradition from Italy's eastern provinces, including Modena, Trentino, Molise, Friuli-Venezia-Giulia. It's a sticky pork sausage enjoyed in the winter months, especially on New Year's when it's cut into coins and served with lentils.
Cheese & Dairy
- Pecorino Toscano$29.99/lb
- Beurre de Baratte Sale$18.99
This cultured butter is made in a traditional wooden churn and lightly salted. It is the epitome of doing things the old-fashioned way for the best effect. You'll want to use this butter for everything (and sometimes I just want to eat it with a spoon--it's that good).
- Parmigiano-Reggiano 24 mo.$27.99
Parmigiano-Reggiano aged for 24 months.
- Toma Truffle$13.50Out of stock
Point Reye's Toma flecked with truffle! Festive and delicious.
- Whole Milk Ricotta$16.00Out of stock
- Pecorino Romano D.O.P.$28.99
- Aries$46.89
An alpine-style sheep milk cheese that is wonderfully creamy and sure-to-please. Aged for 8 months.
- Straciatella$7.00Out of stock
- Pecorino Romano$14.00Out of stock
- Caseificio dell’Alta Langa La Tur$16.50Out of stock
- Parmigiano Butter$12.99Out of stock
- Burrata$5.00
- Sottocenere Truffle Cheese$27.00Out of stock
- Toma$10.00
- Truffle Shuffle$25.99Out of stock
Handcrafted, bloomy goat milk cheese from Blakesville Creamery in Port Washington, Wisconsin with a vein of truffle tapenade from Abruzzo running through it. Umami-rich and a winner for your holiday table.
- Ricotta$6.50Out of stock
From our favorite local cheese makers!
- Scamorza$7.50Out of stock
Low moisture whole milk mozzarella from our favorite local caseficio.
Sauces & Spreads
Other
- Salt Cod (Baccala)$18.50
- Gaeta-Style Olives$16.99
Our friends at Olivaia released these fantastic Gaeta-style olives this year and they are a delight. Lightly brined, they are juicy and plump, with a firm texture and all of the wonderful character you'd expect from Olivia's 100-year old trees in Lindsay, California.