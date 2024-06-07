Anamalai Nutmeg

We love Diaspora spices! We love them because, first and foremost, their spices are always stellar--delicious, true tasting. But this woman-owned as run operation is so much more: they are disrupting the spice trade, creating an equitable exchange between seller and farmer, honoring the spice's seasonality. This nutmeg is intensely aromatic, with notes of tobacco and mint and sweet potato. The nutmeg comes in an outer pod to keep all those qualities in tact.